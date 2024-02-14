Twitter
Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world's most valuable companies free from…

Meet brothers, taking Rs 4000 loan to buy Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world's most valuable companies free from…

Apple and Microsoft's services will not face new obligations, including a requirement to offer interoperability with other messaging services.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

Apple and Microsoft are two of the most valuable companies in the world. Luckily, the two of them have got a breather as Apple’s iMessage, along with Microsoft’s Edge browser, Bing search engine, and advertising business are not being designated as a “core platform service” under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Commission said on Tuesday.

It means that these services will not face new obligations, including a requirement to offer interoperability with other messaging services.

“The Commission has adopted decisions closing four market investigations that were launched on September 5, 2023 under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), finding that Apple and Microsoft should not be designated as gatekeepers for the following core platform services,” it said in a statement.

Apple and Microsoft had submitted ‘rebuttal’ arguments, explaining why these four core platform services should not, in their view, qualify as gateways.

Following a thorough assessment of all arguments, taking into account input by relevant stakeholders, and after hearing the Digital Markets Advisory Committee, the Commission found that iMessage, Bing, Edge and Microsoft Advertising “do not qualify as gatekeeper services”.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the developments on the market with respect to these services, should any substantial changes arise,” it noted.

The decisions do not affect in any way the designation of Apple and Microsoft as gatekeepers as regards their other core platform services.

Meta has seen two of its messaging platforms, WhatsApp and Messenger, designated as core platform services under the DMA.

Apple’s Safari browser, iOS operating system and App Store still have to comply with the regulation’s requirements when DMA comes fully into force on March 7.

(The story has been published from IANS)

