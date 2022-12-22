Apple may soon launch Apple TV+ app for Android smartphones as well

In October, the tech giant had released an update to its Apple TV application.

Apple may soon launch its TV application for Android smartphones. Until now, the Apple TV app was only available for Apple devices and to access Apple TV+ streaming service, Android users had to depend on tv.apple.com on the web. Twitter user ShrimpApplePro has revealed that Apple is currently testing the TV app internally and it plans to launch it soon. For those who are unaware, the ShrimpApplePro accurately leaked the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island hardware design and the box for the device.

With the Apple TV application, Android smartphone users would have a more convenient way to access Apple's streaming service. According to a report by MacRumors, "The application would also provide Android users with access to MLS Season Pass next year.”

Meanwhile, in October, the tech giant had released an update to its Apple TV application, which was used by smart TVs and other devices, adding HDR10+ support for Apple TV+ streams and iTunes movies. The tvOS 16 update had added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

Apple is also reportedly planning to ditch iPhone SE 4 that was expected to launch in 2024. As per the latest tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may cancel or postpone the upcoming iPhone SE 4 due to lower than expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhone models including iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 14 Plus. (with inputs from IANS)