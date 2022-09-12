Search icon
Apple may roll out iPhone subscription package this year

Apple already offers several direct ways customers can get the latest flagships.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Apple

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7 and now the tech giant is reportedly bringing an iPhone subscription package combining hardware and services like Apple One this year. As per a report by AppleInsider, the package will allow customers to get iPhone and other services at a monthly fee.

Apple is supposedly thought to be "actively testing" the service, according to Mark Gurman`s "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg. While being tested, Gurman said he still expects it "to launch either later this year or next year."

The proposed subscription was not announced or mentioned during the iPhone event to "reduce launch day complexity," since it would be an "entirely new way to buy an iPhone".

Given the expectation of an October event for iPad and Mac launches, there could be a high chance Apple could use that presentation as a venue for a subscription launch, as per the report.

Apple already offers several direct ways customers can get the latest flagships, including the iPhone Upgrade Program and installment programs, like Apple Card.

However, the subscription would differ as customers would not just pay a portion of the hardware cost, but also for a suite of services on top, the report noted.

(With inputs from IANS)

