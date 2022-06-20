Apple may launch second-gen model of this ‘hit’ product soon

Apple will reportedly launch the second-generation Apple AirTag soon. As per a tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tracking device from the tech giant will soon get a new-gen model as shipments continue to grow. According to Kuo, Apple AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since it was launched last year. “AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.” the tweet from Kuo reads.

Since the tech giant released the Apple AirTag, it has been a part of news due to several reasons and getting a second-generation model for any product can be expected from any Apple product.

As Apple AirTag already has a very compact and minimalistic design, not much can be expected in terms of change in dimension or design. Currently, the tech giant is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone lineup - Apple iPhone 14 series. The new smartphones are expected to launch later this year along with new Apple AirPods Pro 2, new Apple Watch models along with new Apple iPads.

Till now, there are no speculations that suggest the launch of 2nd-gen Apple AirTag at the upcoming Apple event. However, one can not rule out the possibility that Apple may surprise its fans.