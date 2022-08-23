Apple may launch M2-powered new MacBook Pro models early next year

Image used for representative purpose only.

Tech giant Apple`s much anticipated M2-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are likely to be launched in the first half of 2023. According to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year.

"New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22," Kuo wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter. "Given TSMC`s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node," Kuo added.

The M2 products currently include the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the revamped MacBook Air. Earlier reports mentioned that M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models will arrive by the fall.

The new Mac models will offer better internal specifications rather than receiving any significant transformations. For Mac, Apple generated revenue of $7.4 billion despite supply constraints and negative effects in the June quarter.

Mac revenues were down by 10 per cent owing to supply chain constraints and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.