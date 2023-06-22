Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple may have to make ‘extremely rare’ change in India as it gets CCI’s attention

If the CCI rules against Apple, it will have to open its iOS operating system, which will be something extremely rare as the company has not had to do it anywhere in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Apple may have to make ‘extremely rare’ change in India as it gets CCI’s attention
Apple

Apple iPhone sales are soaring new heights in India and with the opening of the new stores in the country, the brand has breached several milestones. As Apple is getting the attention of tech enthusiasts, it also got the attention of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which may land the company in soup. According to a report by The Economic Times, the CCI is reviewing an investigation into Apple's app store billing and policies and the tech giant may be asked to make changes to its commission policies and app store billing. 

If the CCI rules against Apple, it will have to open its iOS operating system, which will be something extremely rare as the company has not had to do it anywhere in the world. The parties that are involved in the case will soon be asked to make their submissions.

Similar case was made against Google by the CCI where it asked the company to let third-party billing systems for payment on its app store. It has also asked the tech giant to not limit the option for users to Google Play's billing system (GPBS). Google has not followed the CCI order and has asked to appeal against the order.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 733 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.