Apple may have to make ‘extremely rare’ change in India as it gets CCI’s attention

Apple

Apple iPhone sales are soaring new heights in India and with the opening of the new stores in the country, the brand has breached several milestones. As Apple is getting the attention of tech enthusiasts, it also got the attention of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which may land the company in soup. According to a report by The Economic Times, the CCI is reviewing an investigation into Apple's app store billing and policies and the tech giant may be asked to make changes to its commission policies and app store billing.

If the CCI rules against Apple, it will have to open its iOS operating system, which will be something extremely rare as the company has not had to do it anywhere in the world. The parties that are involved in the case will soon be asked to make their submissions.

Similar case was made against Google by the CCI where it asked the company to let third-party billing systems for payment on its app store. It has also asked the tech giant to not limit the option for users to Google Play's billing system (GPBS). Google has not followed the CCI order and has asked to appeal against the order.