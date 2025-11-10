Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect

Apple is reportedly working on five new satellite features for iPhones, aiming to improve connectivity even without mobile or Wi-Fi networks.

Apple is reportedly working on five major satellite-based upgrades for future iPhones, aiming to make connectivity possible even in the most remote corners of the world. These upcoming features are set to redefine how users communicate, navigate and use apps without relying on mobile networks or Wi-Fi. Here’s a look at what Apple has planned:

1. Satellite framework for third-party apps

Apple is developing an API (Application Programming Interface) that will let app developers integrate satellite connectivity into their own apps. This means apps beyond Apple’s ecosystem; like travel, emergency or tracking apps, could work even without internet or network coverage.

2. Satellite-enabled Apple maps

A big upgrade is coming to Apple Maps. Soon, users will be able to use navigation and location services via satellite, ideal for remote areas, mountains or off-grid routes where mobile signals usually drop.

3. Enhanced satellite messaging

Currently, satellite messaging supports only text-based SOS or emergency communication. Apple plans to expand this feature to support photo sharing via satellite, making it more versatile and user-friendly in real-world situations.

4. Improved 'natural usage'

Apple aims to make satellite connectivity easier and more natural to use. The new system will allow iPhones to stay connected even when placed in a pocket, vehicle or indoors, removing the need to point the device directly at the sky for signal access.

5. Satellite support over 5G networks

Future iPhones are expected to include 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) support. This will enable cellular towers to connect directly to satellites, expanding coverage areas and ensuring stronger, more consistent connectivity across the globe.

With these upgrades, Apple is taking another big leap toward the future, one where your iPhone stays connected no matter where you are on Earth.