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Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion; says CEO John Ternus

Apple posted an all-time revenue record in India in Q4 2026, driven by strong iPhone upgraders, Mac growth and services, with global Q4 revenue at USD 114.5B and annual revenue at USD 479B.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Apple makes India revenue record, Global annual revenue hits USD 479 billion; says CEO John Ternus
Apple hits all-time revenue high in India: CEO
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Apple set an all-time revenue record in India last quarter, CEO John Ternus said in the Q4 2026 earnings call, with global Q4 revenue at USD 114.5 billion and annual revenue at a record USD 479 billion. He added that Apple also set September quarter records in both developed and emerging markets.

iPhone drives India growth

A major reason for the record was iPhone sales. Apple said more users upgraded from older iPhones to new models. "We also set a September quarter record for upgraders worldwide as well as in the U.S., China mainland, and India," Ternus said.

The expansion followed Apple's September 9 release of the iPhone 18 Pro series. Although it was also announced, the iPhone Duo didn't go on sale until October. Sales in India in September were probably increased by the new Pro models. Revenue from iPhones increased by 17% from the previous year to USD 57.6 billion globally during the quarter. According to CFO Kevan Parekh, there are currently more iPhones in use than ever before. In India and other markets, he added, the iPhone was the best-selling device.

Also read: Salman Khan's 'Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai' comment on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, SRK's epic reply steals spotlight; check here

Mac, services and Apple Pay growth

Mac also helped set the India record. Parekh said Mac saw double-digit growth. Mac revenue rose 24% to $10.8 billion on MacBook Neo and Pro demand, making FY2026 its best year in developing markets, while services hit a record $31.6 billion, up 10%. Ternus also said Apple Pay launched in India on Sept 30, 2026, with Axis Bank and is now in over 90 markets. "We saw double-digit growth (for Mac) in both developed and emerging markets, with records in markets like India and Southeast Asia," he said.

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