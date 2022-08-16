Apple makes another attempt to make employees return to office with new policy

Apple

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a regular third day that will be decided by individual teams, the corporation will insist that employees work from the office. This is a change from Apple's initial strategy, which called for in-person work on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. On Monday, the business informed staff members of the new strategy.

Since at least June 2021, when it initially announced the three-day policy, the Cupertino, California-based tech company has been striving to get its staff back in the office. However, virus outbreaks led the corporation to postpone deadlines, leaving employees working just two days each week. The new rule will first go into force in Silicon Valley before spreading to other workplaces.

Regarding the new deadline, an Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Other COVID-19 modifications have been made by Apple. A few weeks ago, the business decided to abandon the requirement for masks in common spaces of offices. Such a requirement at individual desks was removed by Apple a few months ago.

The business also hosted a live event at its headquarters in June to view a developer conference presentation. That was a first for Apple since 2019, indicating that business as usual was getting closer.

Seven-day case averages and daily new COVID case counts have decreased since July in Santa Clara County, where many of Apple's headquarters are located, although they are still significantly higher than they were before the Omicron spikes earlier in 2022. Nevertheless, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week loosened their COVID-19 recommendations.

According to Bloomberg News, the iPhone manufacturer has been one of the strictest technology corporations when it comes to forcing employees back into the office, which has irked some employees. In recent months, companies like Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Google, and others have become increasingly accepting of remote labour.

Apple is currently quite active. In September, the business plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 14 and new watches. Updated Macs and iPads are also being prepared for release later this year.