Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

Meet IPS officer Karthik who played cricket tournaments, quit his lucrative job for UPSC, currently posted at...

Apple makes a new ‘all-time’ record in India, CEO Tim Cook reveals

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

Woman sprints onto tarmac in Australia to catch her flight, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

Meet IPS officer Karthik who played cricket tournaments, quit his lucrative job for UPSC, currently posted at...

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

7 Ancient dishes of India

9 Indian actresses who married foreigners

10 calcium-rich foods for vegetarians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Khanzaadi confesses feelings for Abhishek Kumar, netizens call her Tina Datta of Bigg Boss 17

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple makes a new ‘all-time’ record in India, CEO Tim Cook reveals

In response to an analyst question on momentum in India, Cook said that India is “an incredibly exciting market for them and a major focus” for the company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46, up 13 percent year over year. When it comes to India, the iPhone maker achieved an all-time revenue record in India in the September quarter (Q3), said its CEO Tim Cook, adding that there is a lot of headroom to grow in the country where “a lot of people are moving into the middle class”.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call late on Thursday, where Apple said it posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, the iPhone maker grew in very strong double digits in India in the July-September quarter (which also new iPhone 15 series sales which started on September 22).

“We achieved an all-time revenue record in India as well as September quarter records in several countries, including Brazil, Canada, France, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Vietnam and more,” said Cook.

“In services, we set an all-time revenue record with double-digit growth and ahead of our expectations,” he added.

In response to an analyst question on momentum in India, Cook said that India is “an incredibly exciting market for them and a major focus” for the company.

“We have a low share in a large market and so it would seem that there’s a lot of headroom there. We see an extraordinary market — a lot of people moving into the middle class,” the Apple CEO noted.

“Lots of positives, we put two retail stores there and they are doing better than we anticipated — it’s still early going but they are off to a good start and I couldn’t be happier with how things are going at the moment,” he added.

Apple’s revenue in India hit nearly Rs 50,000 crore in FY23, with sales increasing 48 per cent to Rs 49,321 crore and net profit rising 76 per cent to Rs 2,229 crore. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

iPhone hacking alert: What is Apple doing regarding Opposition MPs' claim on ‘state-sponsored’ attacks?

Viral video: Monkey plays with cobra like a toy, internet is shocked

Italian woman undergoes multiple body modifications to transform into a human cat

Meet Kailash Katkar, school dropout who once earned Rs 400, now leads Rs 1,40,000 crore company

India vs Pakistan World Cup semi-final : A thrilling possibility – here's how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE