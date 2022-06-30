Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip tipped to go on sale on July 15, pre-orders may begin soon

2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip

Apple launched the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip at WWDC 2022. At the annual event Apple only revealed that availability of the new device will begin in July. However, the tech giant did not reveal a specific date at that time. Now a new report by MacRumors claims that the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip will go on sale on July 15. The report also reveals that pre-orders for the laptop are expected to go live on July 8. The publisher claims that they received information about new Apple MacBook Air availability through retail sources.

In India, the base model of 2022 Apple MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is priced at Rs 1,19,900 and the variant with 512GB SSD storage and 35W dual USB-C port power adapter is priced at Rs 1,49,900.

The new Apple ‌MacBook Air‌ with M2 chip sports a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The device features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p HD camera, MagSafe charging, and more. MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system. To fit inside such a thin design, the speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display. The laptop supports immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos.

Apple claims that the new MacBook Air can offer up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.