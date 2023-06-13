Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple MacBook Air with 15-inch display goes on sale in India at Rs 1.34 lakh, world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop

The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Apple MacBook Air with 15-inch display goes on sale in India at Rs 1.34 lakh, world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop
Apple Macbook Air

2023 Apple MacBook Air with 15-inch display is going on sale in India today (June 13). The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at Rs 134900 and Rs 124900 for education. As per Apple, the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability. With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air is claimed to deliver immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. 

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Display

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. With up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors, the display makes content look remarkably rich and vibrant. It is also twice the resolution and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop.

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Design

The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. It weighs just 3.3 pounds, so it’s incredibly portable. Even with its expansive display, the new MacBook Air is solid and durable. And it is also nearly 40 percent thinner and half a pound lighter than a comparable PC laptop. MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. It comes in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Processor

With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air has incredible performance. It’s up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.  When compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air is up to twice as fast. It also delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours — 50 percent more than on the PC — even with a better display and better performance.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends
Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Delhi
Meet Devdatta Nage who plays Lord Hanuman in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush
5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics
BTS: Photos, videos from J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, SUGA's emotional reunion make ARMY cry tears of joy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 724 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.