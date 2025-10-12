Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test

Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown

Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal

BJP names three candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: BCCI gives MAJOR update on Sai Sudharsan's injury, says 'he continues to be...'

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale offers a massive discount on the MacBook Air M4 2025, available for ₹83,990, down from ₹99,900. The 16% price drop brings the Apple MacBook with the M4 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD to a great value, with added EMI and bank offers.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-awaited Great Indian Festival Sale from Amazon is finally here, offering shoppers a chance to grab fantastic deals across a wide range of products. Among the most popular items, laptops, especially Apple’s MacBook Air M4, have taken centre stage. If you’ve been eyeing a MacBook for some time, now is the perfect opportunity to grab one at an unbeatable price.

The Apple MacBook Air M4 (2025) is currently available at a massive discount of Rs 15,910, bringing the price down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 83,990. This represents a 16% drop from its original MRP, making it one of the hottest deals in this festive season. The discount is available on the Sky Blue colour variant of the MacBook Air M4, featuring 16GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD.

What makes MacBook Air M4 special?

The MacBook Air M4 is powered by Apple's latest M4 chip, which offers significant performance and efficiency improvements over its predecessors. With a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, the M4 chip takes productivity, creative tasks, and entertainment to the next level. The new chip is not only faster but also more energy-efficient, enhancing the overall user experience.

For those who love multitasking or working with external displays, the M4 MacBook Air supports up to two external displays, which is a first for the Air lineup. Additionally, the 12-megapixel front camera with Centre Stage and Desk View features offers a clear upgrade for video calls and content creation, making it ideal for professionals and content creators alike.

Slim, lightweight, and long-lasting battery life

Apple’s MacBook Air has always been known for its sleek and lightweight design, and the M4 version is no exception. It's one of the thinnest laptops in its class, perfect for people on the go. Thanks to the M4 chip’s energy efficiency, the MacBook Air now offers an impressive 18-hour battery life on a single charge, ensuring you can work or play without worrying about running out of power.

Deals and offers on the MacBook Air M4

To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options, starting at just Rs 27,997 per month for three months when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Additional discounts and offers are available, including an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select credit cards and up to Rs 4,199 cashback as an Amazon Pay balance.

Who Should Buy the MacBook Air M4?

For those using older Intel-based MacBooks or the first-gen MacBook Air M1, upgrading to the MacBook Air M4 is a smart long-term investment. The improved performance, extended battery life, and future-proof software support make it a solid upgrade. However, if you already own an M2 or M3 version of the MacBook Air, the performance boost may not feel significant enough to warrant an upgrade.

In conclusion, this festive season offers a rare chance to grab the MacBook Air M4 at an amazing price during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. With top-tier features, improved performance, and extended battery life, this deal is hard to miss.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why
After Trump snub, Maria Machado's Nobel Prize win in another controversy
Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS officers, name is...
Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 box office: Rishab Shetty film breaches Rs 500-crore mark
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game, $2,000 worth of cricket balls missing
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE