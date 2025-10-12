Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale offers a massive discount on the MacBook Air M4 2025, available for ₹83,990, down from ₹99,900. The 16% price drop brings the Apple MacBook with the M4 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD to a great value, with added EMI and bank offers.

The much-awaited Great Indian Festival Sale from Amazon is finally here, offering shoppers a chance to grab fantastic deals across a wide range of products. Among the most popular items, laptops, especially Apple’s MacBook Air M4, have taken centre stage. If you’ve been eyeing a MacBook for some time, now is the perfect opportunity to grab one at an unbeatable price.

The Apple MacBook Air M4 (2025) is currently available at a massive discount of Rs 15,910, bringing the price down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 83,990. This represents a 16% drop from its original MRP, making it one of the hottest deals in this festive season. The discount is available on the Sky Blue colour variant of the MacBook Air M4, featuring 16GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD.

What makes MacBook Air M4 special?

The MacBook Air M4 is powered by Apple's latest M4 chip, which offers significant performance and efficiency improvements over its predecessors. With a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, the M4 chip takes productivity, creative tasks, and entertainment to the next level. The new chip is not only faster but also more energy-efficient, enhancing the overall user experience.

For those who love multitasking or working with external displays, the M4 MacBook Air supports up to two external displays, which is a first for the Air lineup. Additionally, the 12-megapixel front camera with Centre Stage and Desk View features offers a clear upgrade for video calls and content creation, making it ideal for professionals and content creators alike.

Slim, lightweight, and long-lasting battery life

Apple’s MacBook Air has always been known for its sleek and lightweight design, and the M4 version is no exception. It's one of the thinnest laptops in its class, perfect for people on the go. Thanks to the M4 chip’s energy efficiency, the MacBook Air now offers an impressive 18-hour battery life on a single charge, ensuring you can work or play without worrying about running out of power.

Deals and offers on the MacBook Air M4

To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options, starting at just Rs 27,997 per month for three months when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Additional discounts and offers are available, including an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select credit cards and up to Rs 4,199 cashback as an Amazon Pay balance.

Who Should Buy the MacBook Air M4?

For those using older Intel-based MacBooks or the first-gen MacBook Air M1, upgrading to the MacBook Air M4 is a smart long-term investment. The improved performance, extended battery life, and future-proof software support make it a solid upgrade. However, if you already own an M2 or M3 version of the MacBook Air, the performance boost may not feel significant enough to warrant an upgrade.

In conclusion, this festive season offers a rare chance to grab the MacBook Air M4 at an amazing price during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. With top-tier features, improved performance, and extended battery life, this deal is hard to miss.