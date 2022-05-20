Apple lovers rejoice! iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 to get iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, iPhone 14 might launch in September

File Photo

Apple is set to host its annual developer conference WWDC in June this year. All fans of Apple gadgets have their eyes fixed on the big event which is likely to reveal several new products along with the launch of the iOS 16. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first public beta version of the iOS 16 will be available from July 2022.

The upcoming iPhone operating system version is expected to include major updates that can change the applications and the way Apple users interact with the system. The multinational firm usually unveils the first public beta of iOS along with the release of the second developer beta. If Gurman is to be believed, we might get the first public beta of iOS 16 a little late than usual timings.

Speaking about the possible reason for delay of iOS 16 public beta, Gurman said that the internal torrents are currently buggy. The Bloomberg expert had earlier shared that the new operating system might not be a “full redesign of the software” yet.

Let us tell you that the final decision about unveiling the iOS 16 rests with Apple. Soon after the update is released, Apple users can download it on compatible iPhone models. Some analysts’ advice people not to install the initial beta of the newer updates soon as they usually have a lot of bugs.

The iOS 16 is expected to come with the improved notification system and a new multitasking management interface to iPadOS. The operating system might come with dark mode/night mode shift and improved theme and widget options.

As per reports, the iOS 16 support will be made available for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE. This implies that the iPhone SE 2, iPhone 7, and other iPhones will get an iOS 16 upgrade.

Additionally, Apple is likely to reveal other major software upgrades like iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 update and a new branded home OS.

According to Applie-focused site iDropNews, the iPhone 14, which will be Apple’s next flagship smartphone will be revealed on September 13. The speculations have been made post observing that the Cupertino-based firm holds most of its events on a Tuesday.