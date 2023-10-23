Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

In Gurman’s view, this, along with Apple’s earnings announcement in November, indicate that something is going on in the company.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new 24-inch iMac in the coming week, ending more than 900-days drought. For those who are unaware, the Cupertino based tech giant's last iMac launch took place in 2021 when it took the covers off the M1 powered iMac. As per the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may announce the launch of the new iMac by October 30. Although the Apple analyst has not revealed anything about the chip this time, he previously predicted that the upcoming iMac will be powered by a M3 chip.

Gurman mentioned that he was “told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month”. According to him, several configurations of the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other higher-end Pro models won’t ship until November.

In Gurman’s view, this, along with Apple’s earnings announcement in November, indicate that something is going on in the company, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple has brought more choice to iPad users with a new and affordable Apple Pencil that offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) beginning in early November. (with inputs from IANS)