Apple leads ‘Global Top 100 companies’ again, only two Indian firms on the list

Apple leads the list of top 100 companies globally in terms of market capitalisation. According to a new report by London-based accounting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the tech giant tops the list with $2.85 trillion in market cap, followed by Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet and Amazon.

For those who are unaware, over the past 10 years Apple has continuously held the position of the world’s most valuable public company, however, in May 2022 Saudi Aramco marginally overtook Apple with a market capitalisation in excess of $2.4 trillion. The same happened in 2020, where soon after the IPO of the Saudi oil major, its market capitalisation was higher than both Apple and Microsoft.

The report further mentions that market capitalisation of the top 100 companies globally increased from $10.3 trillion to $31.7 trillion, an increase of 48 percent, from March 2021 till March 2022. There were also no direct entrants to the `Global Top 100` companies via IPO despite a buoyant IPO market.

It is worth noting that Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services are the only two Indian companies on the list securing 58th and 69th position respectively.

Apple’s rival Samsung Electronics Co secured the 22nd spot in the list after slipping down seven notches from a year earlier. With a market value of $342 billion, as of March, it is the only company from South Korea on the list.

Elon Musk-run Tesla`s market capitalisation increased from $96 billion in March 2020 to $641 billion in March 2021, an astonishing 565 per cent increase and a clear outlier in the top 10 risers.

All regions and component countries experienced a relative increase in market capitalisation of the companies listed in the `Global Top 100`.

(With inputs for IANS)