Apple leading premium smartphone segment in India, followed by Samsung and OnePlus

Apple

Apple is leading the premium smartphone segment in India with around 40% market share, followed by Samsung and OnePlus. The Cupertino-based tech giant has registered the highest ever shipments in the September quarter. The new data about the smartphone market in India has been shared in a report by Counterpoint Research.

As per the report, Apple iPhone 13 topped the overall India smartphone quarterly shipment rankings. The smartphone received a tremendous response after receiving a massive price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in the festive season. "In terms of price bands, the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) reached its highest ever share of 12 per cent during this quarter," said research analyst Shilpi Jain.

According to data from business intelligence platform Tofler, Apple India logged a net profit of Rs 1,263 crore, a growth of 3 per cent (year-on-year) in the fiscal year, as sales were up a massive 45 per cent.

In India, not just high-end new-generation Apple phones are flying off the shelves, older generation models like iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 are now popular among those who cannot afford the new handsets, thanks to attractive offers and schemes.

Samsung held the second spot in the premium segment, and even led the handset (feature phone + smartphone) market with an 18 per cent share.

It also remained the top-selling 5G smartphone brand in India. OnePlus grew 35 per cent YoY in Q3 driven by the Nord CE 2 series and Nord 2T. The brand remained at the third spot in the premium segment. OnePlus led the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price band driven by its Nord portfolio. The company also captured the second spot in India`s 5G smartphone shipments in Q3 2022, said the report.

(With inputs from IANS)