Apple launches special edition watch band at Rs 4500, free new wallpaper for iPhone users

The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Apple Pride Edition Sport Band

Apple has launched a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper to celebrate the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities around the world. The new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colours and five others — black and brown symbolize Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. 

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later. The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5. It will be available to order on apple.com/in on May 23, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 24 for Rs 4500.

This year’s design integrates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-moulded into the final band. In the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community. 

The new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS wallpaper honour the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community. Colourful shapes appear to circulate into the watch display from the band, and respond when a user raises and moves their wrist or taps the display. The corresponding wallpaper is another vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design and dynamically moves when the user unlocks their iPhone.

