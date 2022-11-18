Apple launches redesigned iCloud website, check what’s new

The redesigned Apple iCloud was available to beta users last week but now it is available to all users. (Image: Reuters)

After testing the new iCloud website design for the last few weeks, Apple has finally rolled out the redesigned iCloud for the public. The Apple iCloud website now comes with a colourful background that has numerous tiles above it that allows users to access Apple ID account, Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar and Notes.

Apart from this, the redesigned Apple iCloud website also comes with a tile with icons for additional applications such as Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and more. Users can change the settings of the iCloud homepage and pick the apps that they want to see in each tile or remove a tile completely.

The bottom of the page shows the iCloud storage plan and usage, the report by MacRumors said. Additionally, it displays a link to restore recently deleted files from iCloud Drive and other applications. Users can tap or click on the plus sign which is present in the top menu bar to create a new email, note, calendar event and more.

Also read: Why is ‘#RIPTwitter’ trending? Hilarious memes flood the internet

The menu bar also gives access to settings for iCloud+ features including Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. With a more streamlined interface, the revamped iCloud.com page makes it simpler to analyse information.

In October this year, the tech giant had announced a redesigned iCloud web interface for beta preview.

(with inputs from IANS)