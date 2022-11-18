Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple launches redesigned iCloud website, check what’s new

In October this year, Apple announced a redesigned iCloud web interface for beta preview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Apple launches redesigned iCloud website, check what’s new
The redesigned Apple iCloud was available to beta users last week but now it is available to all users. (Image: Reuters)

After testing the new iCloud website design for the last few weeks, Apple has finally rolled out the redesigned iCloud for the public. The Apple iCloud website now comes with a colourful background that has numerous tiles above it that allows users to access Apple ID account, Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar and Notes.

Apart from this, the redesigned Apple iCloud website also comes with a tile with icons for additional applications such as Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and more. Users can change the settings of the iCloud homepage and pick the apps that they want to see in each tile or remove a tile completely.

The bottom of the page shows the iCloud storage plan and usage, the report by MacRumors said. Additionally, it displays a link to restore recently deleted files from iCloud Drive and other applications. Users can tap or click on the plus sign which is present in the top menu bar to create a new email, note, calendar event and more.

Also read: Why is ‘#RIPTwitter’ trending? Hilarious memes flood the internet

The menu bar also gives access to settings for iCloud+ features including Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. With a more streamlined interface, the revamped iCloud.com page makes it simpler to analyse information.

In October this year, the tech giant had announced a redesigned iCloud web interface for beta preview.

(with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.