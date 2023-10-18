Apple launches new Rs 7900 Pencil, works with all iPad models with a USB-C port

Apple Pencil will be available for purchase separately for Rs 7900, with availability beginning in early November.

Apple has launched a new and more affordable Apple Pencil for Apple iPad users. With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil is ideal for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil will be available for purchase separately for Rs 7900, with availability beginning in early November.

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

The new Apple Pencil works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

A sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life.