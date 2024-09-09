Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

It will be available from September 20. The case of the AirPods 4 has a USB-C charging port.

Apple has launched the new AirPods 4 for USD 129 or 10830 and the noise cancelling ones for USD 179 or Rs 15029. They will be available from September 20. The case of the AirPods 4 has a USB-C charging port. It comes with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio, Voice Isolation, USB-C and wireless charging and Up to 30 hours of battery life.

READ | Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip