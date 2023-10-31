Headlines

Apple launches its most expensive laptop in India, new M3 MacBook Pro costs up to Rs 3,99,900

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at Rs 169900 and the 16-inch model starts at Rs 249900. The prices of the laptops go up with the configurations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Apple has launched its most expensive laptop till date, the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip, at Rs 3,99,900. The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip has been launched along with other models featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. With a next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU, the M3 family brings even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro. The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance and additional unified memory support, enabling more demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at Rs 169900 and the 16-inch model starts at Rs 249900. The prices of the laptops go up with the configurations. 

The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers performance and capabilities that push the limits of computing. With a monster GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors. M3 Pro and M3 Max models also now come in space black, a gorgeous dark aluminium finish.

All MacBook Pro models feature a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. With up to 22 hours of battery life, the lineup offers the ultimate in pro portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so users can take their workflows anywhere. Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, with availability beginning November 7.

