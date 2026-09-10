Apple launches first foldable iPhone Duo priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India; Check features, specifications and more

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone with a book-style design. With this, Apple enters the foldable market with a premium offering starting at Rs 2,99,900.

Apple has officially announced the iPhone Duo — its first-ever foldable iPhone — marking its entry into a market where Samsung has enjoyed a free run for years. True to leaks, the iPhone Duo borrows from Samsung's latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, adopting a short and wide book-style design over a long and narrow one, with two screens in one package.

The device has been fully unveiled on September 9 and will go on sale in late October for Rs 2,99,900.

Apple’s new CEO John Ternus on iPhone Duo launch

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” said John Ternus, Apple’s CEO.

“With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming,” he added.

iPhone Duo design, specs and features

Apple's first foldable, the Duo, completely rethinks the standard iPhone form factor seen in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. It packs a large 7.6-inch foldable inner screen and a 5.4-inch outer display inside an aerospace-grade titanium frame. More specifically, the Duo's inner screen is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max's display, while the 5.4-inch outer panel maintains a consistent aspect ratio. Both displays are compatible with Apple Pencil (USB-C).

Built from a combination of Grade 5 Titanium and Ceramic Shield 2, the frame comes in two colors - Star White and Night Sky. According to Apple, the hinge, the core of any foldable, comes with a custom variable torque profile, carbon fiber support plates, and built-in magnets to ensure a satisfying and fully flat closure.

A custom maskless laser lithography polymer helps minimize the crease. The side button cleverly houses Touch ID, and the inner FaceTime camera remains hidden under the display until in use.

Powering the iPhone Duo is the A20 Pro chip, also found in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The device runs on a new dynamically adaptive iOS 27, which Apple says merges tablet-grade productivity with pocketable convenience. The interface, for example, shifts essential controls to the side for ergonomic thumb access and adapts in real time whether the device is folded, partially unfolded, or fully open.

The Duo also supports viewing two home screens at once, running apps in parallel, and pinning videos to the top half while working below. Apple is rolling out API support for developers to take full advantage of the foldable design.

The iPhone Duo comes equipped with a 48MP Fusion primary camera and a 48MP ultra-wide for photography. It includes features such as "Duo Preview" that lets people being photographed check their framing on the outer screen, and "SmartTake" that leverages AI to automatically click the shutter when everyone is smiling.

iPhone Duo price in India and availability

In India, the price of the iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations are priced at Rs. 3,24,900, Rs. 3,74,900, and 4,49,900, respectively. Pre-orders will begin from October 16 and it will go on sale on October 23. The foldable will be offered in only two shades — Night Sky and Star White — essentially blue-grey and white with premium branding.