Apple has reportedly issued a critical warning to millions of iPhone and iPad users. The tech giant urged such users to update their devices immediately in response to the discovery of major security flaws. It also asked iPhone users to disable the AirPlay feature after a series of severe security vulnerabilities were uncovered, posing risks to user privacy and data security. The feature is at the center of a newly uncovered vulnerability referred to as the 'AirBorne' flaw. The 23 vulnerabilities, 'AirBorne', were found both in Apple’s AirPlay protocol and the AirPlay Software Development Kit (SDK) used by third-party vendors to make devices AirPlay compatible, Wired reported.

What is AirPlay?

AirPlay allows users to seamlessly stream audio, video or photos from their Apple device to another Apple device or third-party gadgets that integrate the protocol. The feature comes under scrutiny after cybersecurity experts flagged significant flaws.

The issues were identified by Oligo, an Israeli cybersecurity firm, which revealed that hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to hijack any AirPlay-compatible device connected to the same Wi-Fi network. "Because AirPlay is supported in such a wide variety of devices, there are a lot that will take years to patch or they will never be patched," said Gal Elbaz, Oligo CTO. "And it’s all because of vulnerabilities in one piece of software that affects everything."

