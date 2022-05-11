'Spirit lives on': Apple iPod Touch can only be bought till supplies last

ipod, launched 20 years ago, revolutionised how music is consumed.

Apple iPod, the dream of every teenager in the first decade of the 21st century, will soon become a nostalgia as the smartphone behemoth has decided to kill the media player. "iPod touch will be available while supplies last," Apple said in its blog.

ipod, launched 20 years ago, revolutionised how music is consumed. Following the iPod, many companies brought their own media players in the market but none matched the aspiration value of the Apple iPod.

Apple has released several versions of the iPod since its inception. The current variant, iPod Touch, was launched in 2007, the same year as the iPhone. The company hasn't released its sales figures since 2015.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV," he added.

Apple iPod touch, over the years, has received tough competition from smartphones whose increasingly efficient multitasking capabilities have rendered many equipment, including digital cameras, redundant.

"Customers can purchase iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last," the company said.