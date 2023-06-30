Apple iPhone with 'extremely rare' feature expected to sell for Rs 82 lakh

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone with an extremely rare feature will soon hit the auction table and it is expected to fetch Rs 82 lakh. The thing that makes this iPhone model extremely rare and expensive is the 4GB storage. Many readers may find it surprising but there are a very limited number of the original Apple iPhone with 4GB storage were made and to find one with a sealed box is a very rare thing.

For those who don’t know, 16 years ago the Apple iPhone was originally available in two storage options - 4GB and 8GB. The 4GB storage model was discontinued by the company as the 8GB model was far more popular and the company also introduced a higher 16GB capacity variant. "Based upon our recent record-setting sales and the fact that the 4GB model is probably 20-times rarer than the 8GB version, we would not be surprised if it establishes a new record sale price," said LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero.

The owner of the $499 original Apple iPhone with 4GB storage was part of the original engineering team when the ‌iPhone‌ launched. The auction house is also selling the original sealed iPhone with 8GB and 16GB storage but the 4GB is believed to be the real treasure.