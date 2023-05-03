Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone production has reached new heights in India in the last few years. Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 13 and other standard Apple iPhone models have been ‘made in India’ for quite a while. Foxconn and Wistron are among the key companies that make iPhones in India but soon the iconic Tata Electronics will be responsible for making Apple iPhones in India. Wistron is gearing up to wind up its operations in India and the Taiwanese electronics company will soon be acquired by Tata Electronics.

According to a report by a businessline, Tata Electronics will take over iPhone manufacturing facilities in Karnataka as the company has almost withdrawn from the country and is expected to approach the National Company Law Tribunal and the Registrar of Companies to dissolve its India operations.

To recall, Wistron started to manufacture iPhones in India around 5 years ago with iPhone SE 2. Currently, the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India.

Apple has a long-standing history in India that started more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in the country in September 2020 and is set to deepen its commitment with the upcoming launch of Apple retail store.