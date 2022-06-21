Apple iPhone users with iOS 16 can bypass CAPTCHAs in supported apps, websites

Apple unveiled iOS 16 for Apple iPhones at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022). The new operating system comes with tons of new features and security updates. One of the key iOS 16 features that caught everybody’s attention is the redesigned lock screen. However, one feature that is catching eyeballs of users now is the support for bypassing CAPTCHAs.

Users of the latest iOS 16 can now bypass the need of entering the CAPTCHA codes in supported apps and websites, if the feature is enabled in the Settings app.

What is CAPTCHA

For those who are unaware, CAPTCHA is a type of challenge-response test that is used to determine if the user is human. CAPTCHA can be found in most of the websites when you try to login for the first time or when you try to create an account.

The main purpose of this kind of test is to thwart spam and automated extraction of data from websites. Although CAPTCHA has been a hot topic for meme creators for quite a while, it is still one of the most efficient ways to avoid automated users.

As per a report by MacRumors, once the new feature in iOS 16 is enabled, iCloud will automatically and privately verify your device and Apple ID account in the background, eliminating the need for apps and websites to present you with a CAPTCHA verification prompt.

In the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Automatic Verification is enabled by default. Apple said the feature is also supported on macOS Ventura.