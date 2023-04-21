Search icon
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app

No action is required to adopt this feature. Starting today, developers can get familiar with the sheet in Sandbox

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Apple has announced that soon it will be easier than ever for you to resolve payment issues, so they can stay subscribed to content, services, and premium features. Starting this summer, if an auto-renewable subscription doesn’t renew due to a billing issue, a system-provided sheet appears in the app with a prompt that lets customers update their payment method for their Apple ID. 

No action is required to adopt this feature. Starting today, developers can get familiar with the sheet in Sandbox. Developers can also test delaying or suppressing it using messages and display in StoreKit. This feature will require a minimum of iOS 16.4 or iPadOS 16.4.

All of this adds to existing powerful App Store features that help to retain subscribers. For example, if a subscription is in the billing retry state, Apple uses machine learning to optimize payment retries for the best possible recovery rate. And when you enable Billing Grace Period, customers can continue accessing their subscriptions while Apple attempts to collect payment.

