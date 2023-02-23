Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to edit WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp usually tests features on different platforms and the latest report suggests that Apple iPhone users will likely be the first to get this feature.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to edit WhatsApp messages
WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users can already edit messages sent via iMessage but soon they will also be able to edit messages on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform across the globe and whenever someone makes a typing mistake, they usually correct it by sending the actual word with a ‘*’ but this practice will soon vanish, thanks to the upcoming WhatsApp feature. 

WhatsApp has been working on the edit message feature for quite a long time now but it appears that we may be able to use the feature soon. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.4.0.72. The update comes with references to the edit message feature.

As per the report, the feature will also user edit their messages in order to fix any mistake or include additional information within 15 minutes. As mentioned earlier, the feature is still under development but the reference hints that we may be able to use the feature later this year.

WhatsApp usually tests features on different platforms and the latest report suggests that Apple iPhone users will likely be the first to get this feature.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.