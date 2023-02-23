Apple iPhone users will soon be able to edit WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users can already edit messages sent via iMessage but soon they will also be able to edit messages on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform across the globe and whenever someone makes a typing mistake, they usually correct it by sending the actual word with a ‘*’ but this practice will soon vanish, thanks to the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp has been working on the edit message feature for quite a long time now but it appears that we may be able to use the feature soon. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.4.0.72. The update comes with references to the edit message feature.

As per the report, the feature will also user edit their messages in order to fix any mistake or include additional information within 15 minutes. As mentioned earlier, the feature is still under development but the reference hints that we may be able to use the feature later this year.

WhatsApp usually tests features on different platforms and the latest report suggests that Apple iPhone users will likely be the first to get this feature.