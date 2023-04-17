Apple iPhone users under ‘high risk’, Indian government issue warning

Apple

Apple iPhone users are popular across the globe due to the security features and durability they offer. To keep the users safe, Apple rolls out security updates for its devices. The Cupertiino based tech giant recommends users to run the latest builds of iOS on their iPhones to have a more secure and features rich OS. The company also releases patches for older iPhone models that are unable to install the latest updates due to hardware limitations. A few users also opt to run the older version of iOS for ease of use but it's worth noting that older iOS versions are easier to exploit. Multiple vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that vulnerabilities have been reported in iOS which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted period.

The vulnerabilities mentioned by CERT-In will affect Apple iOS versions prior to 16.4.1 and builds prior 15.7.5. According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Apple Products due to Out-of-bounds write issue in 10SurfaceAccelerator component and Use after free issue in Webkit component. An attacker can exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted application.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, you should apply appropriate updates as mentioned as Apple Security updates. It is worth noting that these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild.