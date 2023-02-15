Search icon
Apple iPhone users under ‘high’ risk, India government issues warning

Apple iPhones can be exploited by the several vulnerabilities spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones are popular across the globe for their security features and durability. A huge chunk of the population rely on the Apple iPhone for day to day tasks and communications. In order to keep these users safe, Apple rolls out security updates for its devices from time to time. Apple always recommends iPhone users to run the latest version of iOS to have a feature rich and secure experience. However, a few Apple IPhone users don’t upgrade their iOS version due to lack of data or ease of use. But not many are aware that older iOS versions are easier to exploit by the hackers. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users. 

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in iOS which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system. The vulnerabilities will affect Apple iOS versions prior to 16.3.1 for iPhone 8 or later, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd-gen and later, iPad 5th-gen and later, and iPad mini 5th-gen and later.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Apple iOS due to use after free issues in Kernel, improper handling of temporary files in Shortcuts and type confusion in WebKit components. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending maliciously crafted web content and trigger memory corruption errors. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system

To avoid any swindling, you should apply appropriate software updates as mentioned in the Apple Security updates.

