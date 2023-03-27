Apple iPhone users to soon get WhatsApp's '60 seconds video messaging' feature

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for Apple iPhone users

WhatsApp, currently owned by Meta, is well-known for its rapid iteration of features in response to user feedback. WhatsApp, the popular messaging app available for Android, iOS, and Windows phones, has just received a slew of new features. The instant messaging software owned by Meta has released a new update that adds a feature for Groups and a new app for Windows to enhance user experience and make chatting on the platform more fun.

According to recent reports, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow iPhone users to have short video conversations with one another.

WAbetainfo reports that a new "Video messaging" feature is in development for WhatsApp, which will enable users to send video messages in the same manner they can send voice messages by hitting the microphone icon in the chat window.

Like Telegram's Video note function, the new Video message option in WhatsApp will allow users to record and send short videos (up to 60 seconds in length) to their contacts.

The feature is reportedly being developed for the WhatsApp iOS app right now and will be accessible to everyone in future updates of WhatsApp, along with beta testing.

Video messages on WhatsApp serve the same purpose as voice notes. But, the platform's communications capabilities will be enhanced in other ways as a result.

Video chats on WhatsApp will allow users to convey feelings and sentiments more clearly than they could with only voice or text. Video conferencing will facilitate more in-depth and productive conversations.

Notably, much as with voice and text communications, WhatsApp will keep end-to-end encryption for video conversations. This ensures the confidentiality of the sent data between the sender and the receiver.

No one, not even WhatsApp or Meta or a proxy service, would be able to watch the exchanged videos. WhatsApp will prevent users from storing or forwarding these video messages to other chats in an effort to improve user privacy. Yet, it is possible for users to take screenshots of the site's video annotations.