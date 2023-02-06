Apple iPhone users should wait to update to iOS 16.3, here’s why

Apple iOS 16

Apple iPhone users recently received the iOS 16.3 update that brings in some new features and security upgrades. Following the update, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.2 which means that once you have installed iOS 16.3 on your iPhone, you can not downgrade. It is always recommended to run the latest version of the operating system on your smartphone but if you have not already installed iOS 16.3 on your iPhone, you should wait a little more. As per a report by AppleInsider, a few iCloud users are experiencing issues with iCloud Drive, Photos and backup upload after updating to iOS 16.3.

According to the users` reports, they observe a message stating, "An Unexpected Error Occurred. Please try again later."

The instances follow the update to iOS 16.3 which made security changes to enable physical security keys to be used to secure accounts and expand Advanced Data Protection outside of the US.

In most cases, two-factor authentication is not activated, which is a common thread in the users` reports. However, there are also a few reports of users experiencing the same problem despite two-factor authentication already being enabled, so it might be possible that the cause is something else.

It appears that some users have tried to contact Apple`s support for assistance, indicating that the tech giant is aware that something is happening with the system, the report said.

Last month, the iPhone maker announced that it is expanding its Advanced Data Protection option for users globally. Meanwhile, in December last year, the tech giant had fixed a zero-day security vulnerability that was actively exploited on most iPhones, in its latest iOS software update. (with inputs from IANS)