Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone users report new camera bug after installing iOS 16 update

Apple recently rolled out a iOS 16 update for iPhone users after reports of numerous bugs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Apple iPhone users report new camera bug after installing iOS 16 update
Apple

A new bug in iOS 16 is reportedly hampering videos recorded in Cinematic Mode, which are no longer recognised by free video editor iMovie and video editing tool `Final Cut Pro`.

The users reported the problem on Apple Support forums and Reddit.

They said that video editors iMovie and Final Cut Pro "can no longer open Cinematic videos recorded with an iPhone running iOS 16," reports 9to5Mac.

"It seems that iOS 16 broke this feature in FCP, which will show a `The cinematic effect cannot be activated` error," said a Final Cut Pro user.

Another user posted that the errors are also experienced when using iMovie.

The tech giant was yet to acknowledge the new bug and release a software update to fix it.

Some users suggested a workaround, like first editing Cinematic videos on the iPhone and then sharing to the Mac over AirDrop.

With Cinematic Mode, your iPhone 13 camera can record videos with a shallow depth of field and add beautiful focus transitions for a cinema-grade look.

Cinematic mode works by capturing a depth map of the video as it's being filmed.

In the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Cinematic Mode is available in 4K at 30 frames per second (fps) and 4K at 24 fps, along with Pro-level workflows for video, including ProRes and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.