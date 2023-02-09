Apple iPhone users may soon be able to ‘read’ voice notes

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to ‘read’ WhatsApp voice notes as the messaging platform is working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice notes. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new beta update for Apple iPhone users that brings the version of the app up to 23.3.0.73. The new beta version reveals that the new WhatsApp voice notes transcription feature is under works and it may be available for users soon. For those who are unaware, this is not the first time that we are hearing of WhatsApp voice notes transcription feature. The Facebook-owned platform was working on this feature in 2021 as well but its development was interrupted at that time but with the latest beta update it appears that we may be able to use the feature soon.

Through the beta update, WABetaInfo was able to view an introduction screen that describes when the transcription is not available. According to the screenshot, WhatsApp voice notes transcription feature may be unavailable if the app fails to recognise any word or if transcripts are not set to the language of their voice message.

“These transcriptions are always performed locally on the device by downloading relevant language packs and are never shared with WhatsApp or Apple so you’re still the only that can listen to the content of your voice notes. However, the feature may only work on recent versions of iOS.” WABetaInfo states in its article.

As mentioned earlier, the new feature is currently under testing and it is not available to any user yet but as it has been spotted in the beta version, you can expect the feature to be released for the public in the coming months.