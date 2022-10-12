Apple iPhone users in India will be able to use 5G network from December, Apple confirms 5G software update

Apple

Apple has confirmed that eligible iPhone users in India will be able to use 5G services from December as the company will start rolling out necessary software updates that users need to use the 5G network. “We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” Apple said in a statement.

The 5G network was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), however Indian users are still not able to use the services as most OEMs are yet to release a software update that will enable 5G services on the smartphones.

Once Apple rolls out the software update, Indian iPhone users with Airtel and Reliance Jio network in the selected cities will be able to use 5G services. Apple iPhone models that support 5G network include - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 min, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone SE 3.

Bharti Airtel has launched the Airtel 5G Plus services in 8 cities across India. Airtel has announced that customers in 8 major cities can now use its 5G services. The cities that can use Airtel 5G Plus include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The company aims to spread the 5G network coverage in urban India by 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs

Reliance Jio has also announced the welcome offer for the Jio True 5G service in India after the successful demonstration at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022). The Jio True 5G launch offer will allow invited customers to be a part of a beta trial of the next generation network in the country. Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi will be able to use the Jio 5G services. These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.