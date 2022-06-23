Apple iPhone users in India may soon get this new SMS feature

Image uses for representative purpose only. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is reportedly planning to roll out new SMS for iPhone users in India. As per a report by TechCrunch, Indian Apple iPhone users may soon be able to to classify non-personal messages into 12 subcategories under the existing “Transactions” and “Promotions” categories. According to the report, the subcategories under Transactions section includes - Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards and Others. When it comes to the Promotions section, it includes Offers, Coupons and Others. The new SMS filter extensions has been spotted in the second developer beta for iOS 16 that was recently rolled out by the tech giant.

Apple revealed how developers can incorporate the new categories into SMS filters during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event. The report suggests that the new subcategories for non-personal messages may likely be limited to Indian users. TechCrunch reached out to Apple to clarify on the availability of the new subcategories but the publisher has not heard back yet.

Apart from this, Apple iPhone users in India will also be able to use extractable events such as a movie ticket or a train seat booking, as Siri suggestions, in Messages threads along with Calendar Inbox.

When it comes to the US based users, the report suggests that Apple iPhone users with iOS 16 will get a new “Report Junk” feature under the Unknown Senders category in the Messages app. The feature will enable users to report spam messages to their carriers. But as per the Release Notes for iOS 16 beta 2, the feature may only be available with select carriers and currently there is no information about the carriers that will support this feature.