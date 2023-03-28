Apple iPhone users gets iOS 16.4 update with new features, emojis including Khanda, moose and more

Apple iOS 16.4

Apple iPhone users have started to receive the new iOS 16.4 update that comes with tons of new features that iPhone users have been waiting for quite some time. Through a range of beta updates, Apple revealed what new features iPhone users will get and now with the stable roll out, eligible Apple iPhone users can enjoy the new features. iOS 16.4 comes almost two months after the launch of iOS 16.3 that brought new major security improvements.

Apple iOS 16.4 update comes with a range of new emojis from Unicode 15 that were first approved in September 2022. After the update, Apple iPhone users will get new emoji options including Khanda, comb, shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, flute, maracas, and a number of left and right facing hand options.

How to install iOS 16.4 in Apple iPhone

iOS 16.4 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.4 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16.4 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16.4 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone. From the menu, tap on General. At the top of the page, tap Software Update. Once iOS 16.4 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16.4 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.