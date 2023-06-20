Apple iPhone users get 'screen-sharing' feature on WhatsApp, here's how it works

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform with millions of users worldwide, continues to deliver new features to improve user experience and cater to user demands. Following the recent introduction of screen-sharing for Android users, WhatsApp has now extended this functionality to iOS users, including iPhone users. This expansion demonstrates WhatsApp's dedication to providing a seamless and enriched messaging experience across different platforms.

The rollout of the screen-sharing feature for iOS users has commenced. Initially, a select group of beta users can access this feature by installing the WhatsApp beta for the 23.12.0.74 update, as reported by Wabetainfo. This update empowers iOS users to utilize the screen-sharing functionality directly within WhatsApp.

The screen-sharing feature allows iOS users to share the content of their phones during video calls. Once users have updated their WhatsApp, they will notice a screen-sharing icon at the bottom of the screen while engaged in a video call. By tapping on this icon, users can share their phone screens with all participants in the video call.

At present, the screen-sharing feature is available exclusively to beta users. After a successful testing phase, it will gradually roll out to a wider user base. Non-beta users may need to wait for the feature to become available to them.

