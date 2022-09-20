Apple iPhone users facing THESE issues, new iOS 16 update to arrive soon

Apple iOS 16

Apple recently launched the iOS 16 for Apple IPhone users along with the new Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro and as per a latest report by The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant will roll out a new update of the latest operating system next week. The first public releases of the new operating system often have some bugs and the iOS 16 was no exception. In the last few days, we have seen numerous reports claiming that Apple iPhone users are facing issues with third-party camera apps and clipboard permission prompts.

As per the report, the iOS 16 update is expected to fix these issues. A few major issues have been reported in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models such as the device freezing after a data transfer from another iPhone. The Pro iPhone users also claim that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Apple has not issued a public statement on the claims, however, a report by MacRumors suggests that the company is likely to roll out iOS 16.0.2 soon. "We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson reportedly told MacRumors.

Launched last week, Apple iOS 16 comes with the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. iOS 16 introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share a collection of photos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

iOS 16 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones.