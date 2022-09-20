Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone users facing THESE issues, new iOS 16 update to arrive soon

Launched last week, Apple iOS 16 comes with the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Apple iPhone users facing THESE issues, new iOS 16 update to arrive soon
Apple iOS 16

Apple recently launched the iOS 16 for Apple IPhone users along with the new Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro and as per a latest report by The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant will roll out a new update of the latest operating system next week. The first public releases of the new operating system often have some bugs and the iOS 16 was no exception. In the last few days, we have seen numerous reports claiming that Apple iPhone users are facing issues with third-party camera apps and clipboard permission prompts.

As per the report, the iOS 16 update is expected to fix these issues. A few major issues have been reported in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models such as the device freezing after a data transfer from another iPhone. The Pro iPhone users also claim that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Apple has not issued a public statement on the claims, however, a report by MacRumors suggests that the company is likely to roll out iOS 16.0.2 soon. "We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson reportedly told MacRumors.

Launched last week, Apple iOS 16 comes with the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. iOS 16 introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share a collection of photos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

iOS 16 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.