Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone users facing major WhatsApp privacy issue

Apple iPhone users are not able to update their WhatsApp privacy setting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Apple iPhone users facing major WhatsApp privacy issue
WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users globally are facing a major WhatsApp issue that is not allowing them to change their privacy setting. As per a report by WABetaInfo, Facebook owned messaging platform is facing a server-side issue, due to which Apple iPhone users are not able to update their privacy settings. According to a report, people using Apple iPhones are not able to change "who can see when I`m online” privacy setting.

The report suggests that the outage is because of a broken update and it is not yet known how many users are affected by this issue. No official statement or information on this issue has been released by the company till now.

The report also mentioned that if someone's online presence on the platform is hidden, then the current configuration is safe and nobody can see when they are online.

In October last year, the messaging platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours.

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 85 percent of people had reported problems while messaging, 11 percent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website. (IANS inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.