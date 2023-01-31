Apple iPhone users facing major WhatsApp privacy issue

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users globally are facing a major WhatsApp issue that is not allowing them to change their privacy setting. As per a report by WABetaInfo, Facebook owned messaging platform is facing a server-side issue, due to which Apple iPhone users are not able to update their privacy settings. According to a report, people using Apple iPhones are not able to change "who can see when I`m online” privacy setting.

The report suggests that the outage is because of a broken update and it is not yet known how many users are affected by this issue. No official statement or information on this issue has been released by the company till now.

The report also mentioned that if someone's online presence on the platform is hidden, then the current configuration is safe and nobody can see when they are online.

In October last year, the messaging platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours.

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 85 percent of people had reported problems while messaging, 11 percent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website. (IANS inputs)