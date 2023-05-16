Apple iPhone users can now send and receive messages, calls directly on Windows PC

Phone Link for IOS

Apple iPhone users can now read and reply to messages directly from Windows PC as Microsoft has started to roll out Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 to global audience in 39 languages across 85 markets. Microsoft Phone Link removes barriers between a Windows 11 PC and your mobile device.

Phone Link has been available to Android users for quite some time, bringing instant access on their Windows PC to everything they love. Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take – all on your Windows 11 PC.

How to get started using Phone Link on Windows 11 PCs

To begin using Phone Link or to check if it’s enabled, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to find “Phone Link.” A guided step-by-step installation will walk you through setting it up.