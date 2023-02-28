Search icon
Apple iPhone users can now directly make custom stickers on WhatsApp

This tool was available to some users in the past few days, however, now it is rolling out to everyone on iOS 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

WhatsApp. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp rolled out a custom sticker maker for Windows users last year. The tool allows users to create their own stickers using images on their device. Until now, the option to create a custom WhatsApp sticker was only available to Windows users but now, the company is rolling out the feature for Apple iPhone users as well.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has rolled out a new beta update for Apple iOS users that comes with the ability to convert images into stickers. The new feature eliminates the need for third-party applications to create stickers, reports WABetaInfo.

After extracting a subject out of an image, users just need to paste it within a chat to create a custom sticker from an image. If the feature is available, the platform will instantly turn the image into a sticker that can be added to the user's collection of stickers.

This tool was available to some users in the past few days, however, now it is rolling out to everyone on iOS 16. Users now don't have to switch between different applications or tools to create and use their own stickers.

"This definitely saves time and makes the process of creating and using custom stickers faster," the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the messaging platform had added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars. (with inputs from IANS)

