Apple iPhone users can no longer go back to older iOS version even if they want to, Apple stops signing…

As Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.3.1, this also means that if you are facing any issue or bug while using iOS 17.4, you will have to wait for the next iOS update and you can no longer go back to iOS 17.3.1.

Apple iPhone users recently received the iOS 17.4 update that comes with a few new upgrades and security improvements. After a few days of rolling out the new iOS 17.4 update, the Cupertino based tech giant has stopped signing iOS 17.3.1. This means that Apple iPhone users can no longer download to older operating system versions after installing the latest iOS 17.4 update. Apple regularly stops signing older iOS builds after releasing new ones as it allows the Cupertino-based tech giant to protect users by keeping more devices on the newer and feature-rich versions. Hackers can easily exploit the vulnerabilities discovered in older iOS builds that’s why Apple does not allow users to downgrade to older iOS builds. The latest Apple iOS 17.4 provides new options for app marketplaces, web browsers and payments for residents of the European Union. This release also includes new emoji, transcripts in Apple Podcasts, and other features, bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone. As Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.3.1, this also means that if you are facing any issue or bug while using iOS 17.4, you will have to wait for the next iOS update and you can no longer go back to iOS 17.3.1. Apple does not recommend moving back to previous iOS versions, however iPhone users who jailbreak their phones prefer this process. A few users also try to downgrade their iPhones when they are facing battery issues or bugs with newer iOS builds.

