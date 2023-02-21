Apple iPhone users can no longer go back to older iOS version, even if they want to

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone users recently received the iOS 16.3.1 update that comes with a range of improvement and security updates. Following the launch of the new iOS version, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3 version that was a major update and brought in a few new features that the company announced when the iOS 16 was unveiled. As the company has stopped signing iOS 16.3, Apple iPhone users can no longer downgrade to this version if they have already installed the latest build. Apple stops signing older iOS versions to make sure users stay on newer and feature-rich versions. It also helps the company to ensure that the users are safe from any vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers.

The latest Apple iOS 16.3.1 was quite a minor update and it brought in support for physical security keys for Apple IDs and it expanded Advanced Data Protection globally. It also added support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

As Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3, this also means that if you are facing any issue or bug while using iOS 16.3.1, you will have to wait for the next iOS update and you can no longer go back to iOS 16.3.

Apple does not recommend moving back to previous iOS versions, however iPhone users who jailbreak their phones prefer this process. A few users also try to downgrade their iPhones when they are facing battery issues or bugs with newer iOS builds.