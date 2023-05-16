Search icon
Apple iPhone users buying more Nothing Ear products than Android users

Nothing has already started to tease the Phone (1) successor and it will likely make its debut in the coming week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Phone (1) may be the breakthrough product from Carl Pei led UK-based consumer tech firm Nothing, it has launched a range of earbuds over the years. The Nothing Ear (1) was the first ever product from the brand and the latest product from the company is Nothing Ear (2). Apart from that, the company also launched the Nothing Ear (Stick) last year. The recently launched Nothing Ear (2) are the premium in-ear earbuds from the company that are said to be an affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro, the most recognisable earbuds in the world. Carl Pei is one of the most approachable tech CEOs on Twitter and often reviews products of its rival brands. In his latest video, Pei reviewed the Apple AirPods Pro and compared them to the Nothing Ear (2). Pei revealed a surprising statistic while giving his verdict on the AirPods. Pei revealed that iPhone users are buying more Nothing Ear products than Android users.

“Majority of people buying our Ear products starting from Ear (1), Ear (Stick) and Ear (2) are iPhone users. So we’ve got more iPhone users than Android users using these products.” Carl Pei said in his video. The statement may come as a surprise for many as not many Apple users are comfortable using the products from out of the ecosystem and the Nothing products were believed to be best suited for Android devices.

After entering the premium earbuds segment with the Nothing Ear (2), the company is now gearing up to disrupt the premium smartphone market with Nothing Phone (2). Nothing has already started to tease the Phone (1) successor and it will likely make its debut in the coming week. India is believed to be one of the first countries to get the next Nothing phone.

