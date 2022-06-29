Apple iPhone turns 15: Watch video of Steve Jobs unveiling the very first iPhone

Steve Jobs with first Apple iPhone

Apple released the first ever iPhone 15 years ago on this day (June 29) in 2007 and since then the device has completely revolutionised the smartphone market. The first Apple iPhone was only launched in seven nations at that time. The buyers of the first-gen iPhones got their hands on the device almost six month after it was unveiled by then Apple CEO Steve Jobs. Jobs revealed the first-ever Apple iPhone model at Macworld Expo in January 2007. At that time, the flagship Apple smartphone had a 3.5-inch LCD display with thick bezels but the future generation of the product helped Apple to become one of the most valuable companies ever. The first Apple iPhone had a thick chassis, a basic home button, a 2MP camera at the rear and it was powered by a Samsung chipset. At that time, Apple events were not live streamed but you can watch Steve Jobs unveil the first Apple iPhone model in the video below.

The limited number of buttons and support for multi-touch made the iPhone popular at its launch as there were not many touchscreen smartphone manufacturers in 2007. Most smartphones launched in that era were relying on a stylus based touch interface. Since then, Apple has come a long way and reflection of the first iPhone model can be even found in the current flagships.

As per Counterpoint’s Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022, Apple led the global best-selling smartphone list with five models. The Apple iPhone models in the top 10 accounted for 89% of its total sales for the month. Owing to its slim portfolio, Apple has always had multiple models in the best-sellers list.