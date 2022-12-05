Apple iPhone tricks: How to measure your height using iPhone's camera

Pro models in the Apple iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series come with a LiDAR scanner next to the rear camera. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhones are loaded with features. While we get our hands on most of the features on a regular basis, a few useful features are hidden among the apps and many of us are not even aware of their existence. One such Apple iPhone feature that goes unnoticed by many is the height measuring tool inside the Measure app. Apple iPhones come with a pre-installed Measure app that allow user to measure length or height of a an object or surface, however Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max can also measure a person’s height.

Pro models in the Apple iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series come with a LiDAR scanner next to the rear camera. The LiDAR scanner on the Apple iPhones creates a depth map of what’s in front and helps users to get accurate readings. To use Apple iPhone’s LiDAR scanner to measure a person’s height, you can follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open Measure app on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Point your Apple iPhone at the person whose height you wish to measure. Make sure that the person that you are measuring is visible on the screen from head to toe.

Step 3: You will be able to see a line at the top of the person’s head with their height.

Step 4: To change the measuring units to feets, inches or centimeters, open Settings App > Measure > Measure Units.

