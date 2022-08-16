Search icon
Apple iPhone security tips TikTok video lands hardware engineer in trouble

Apple may sack its hardware engineer Paris Campbell after she posted a video with basic iPhone security tips.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Apple

Apple has reportedly threatened to fire an employee over a video she posted on Chinese short-form video app TikTok. According to a report by TheVerge, the tech giant may sack its hardware engineer Paris Campbell after she posted a video with basic iPhone security tips. As revealed by Campbell, she was told that she has breached the company policy “by identifying herself as an Apple employee and posting about Apple-related topics".

As per the report, she breached one of Apple's social media policies that warns employees against posting about customers, colleagues, or confidential information online. "We want you to be yourself, but you should also be respectful in posts, tweets, and other online communications," according to the company's internal document.

Campbell has 439,000 followers on TikTok. She responded to a TikTok user last week who had lost her iPhone, then received threatening text messages.

In a response video, Cambel who most recently worked as a repair technician at Apple Retail, said that for the last six years, "I`ve been a certified hardware engineer for a certain company that likes to talk about fruit".

"Your phone is actually useless to them, and you`re the only person that can save them, and I suggest that you don`t," she posted in the response video last week.

The video went viral and garnered 5 million views in roughly 24 hours.

She later received a call from a manager, telling her to remove the video or she would face disciplinary action "up to and including termination".

Over the last weekend, Campbell posted another video titled "dear Apple", in which she revealed her identity as an Apple employee.

"I`ve never actually identified myself as an Apple employee until this video. Funny thing is, though, after reviewing the social media policies... nowhere does it say I can't identify myself as an Apple employee publicly, just that I shouldn't do so in a way that makes the company look bad," she posted.

Last year, Apple terminated two activists for allegedly sharing confidential information. However, Campbell was quoted as saying that her videos don't contain any confidential information.

(with inputs from IANS)

